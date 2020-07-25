BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.
The Cubs finished 37-39 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last season and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
The Brewers finished 45-31 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Milwaukee hit .246 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last year.
INJURIES: Cubs: Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.