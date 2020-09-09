The Reds are 12-16 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 64 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads them with 12, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Happ leads the Cubs with 12 home runs and is batting .295.
Castellanos leads the Reds with 35 hits and has 27 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Jason Heyward: (illness), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
