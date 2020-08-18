The Cubs went 37-39 in division games in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team last year and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division play in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The season series is tied 1-1.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (back), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).
