The Cubs are 15-10 against NL Central opponents. Chicago has hit 54 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with 10, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.
The Cardinals are 9-8 against NL Central Division opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.56. Adam Wainwright leads the team with a 2.65 earned run average.
TOP PERFORMERS: Schwarber leads the Cubs with 10 home runs and has 21 RBIs.
Brad Miller leads the Cardinals with 19 RBIs and is batting .333.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Ian Happ: (right eye), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Cardinals: Ricardo Sanchez: (elbow), Andrew Miller: (left shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Genesis Cabrera: (finger), John Brebbia: (elbow), Dexter Fowler: (stomach), Matt Wieters: (toe).
