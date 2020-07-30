BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati averaged 8.2 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.
The Cubs finished 37-39 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 4.10 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.32.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).
Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
