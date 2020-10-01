The Cubs are 19-14 on their home turf. Chicago has a team batting average of .129 this postseason, Ian Happ has lead them with an average of .500
The Marlins are 20-14 on the road. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .341 this postseason, Starling Marte leads them with an OBP of .600 in 4 at-bats.
REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 28 RBIs and is batting .258.
Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .465.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: (bicep), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Josh A. Smith: (nail), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Starling Marte: (hand), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
