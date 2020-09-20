The Twins are 11-17 on the road. Minnesota has hit 84 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads the club with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and is batting .269.
Jorge Polanco is second on the Twins with 50 hits and has 19 RBIs.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jose Quintana: (left lat), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
