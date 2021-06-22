Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns became the latest NFL quarterback to see a game at Petco Park. He wore a Mayfield No. 6 Padres jersey, sat in the first row behind home plate with his party and thanked the team on social media. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara, who own a home in the San Diego area, were at a game earlier this year with their children. Former Saints and San Diego Chargers QB Drew Brees and his family have been to several games in the past, as has former Chargers signal caller Philip Rivers. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who owns a home in Del Mar, once visited the San Francisco Giants in their dugout before a game at Petco Park.