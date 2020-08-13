The Cubs entered with a 12-3 record, best in the majors.
Darvish, who had 11 strikeouts, allowed three baserunners and threw 92 pitches over the first six innings in his third straight dominant start. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan walked Ben Gamel in the second and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, and hit Christian Yelich with a low pitch in the first.
Yelich smacked a hard liner, but straight to right fielder Steven Souza, Jr., to start the fourth.
Darvish signed a $126 million, six-year contract with the Cubs as a free agent in February 2018, but has been hampered by elbow and triceps injuries since coming to Chicago.
Darvish has twice come within one out of a no-hitter, both times with the Texas Rangers.
___
