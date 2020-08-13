The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last season.
The Brewers went 45-31 in division play in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.33.
The teams meet for the third time this season. Chicago leads the season series 2-1.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Kyle Schwarber: (right knee), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).
Brewers: Justin Grimm: (undisclosed), Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
