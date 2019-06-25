Colorado Rockies’ David Dahl, center, is congratulated by Nolan Arenado, left, after hitting a two-run home run that also scored Charlie Blackmon, right, during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Monday, June 24, 2019. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — David Dahl hit a two-run homer in the third that held up for Jon Gray, and the Colorado Rockies snapped a three-game skid by beating the San Francisco Giants 2-0 on Monday night.

Gray (8-5) struck out six in six innings, allowing four hits and walking two for Colorado. The Rockies were coming off three straight walkoff defeats to the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Giants starter Drew Pomeranz matched his career high with 11 strikeouts over five innings but left trailing 2-0.

The 11 Ks were the most by a Giants pitcher throwing five or fewer innings since the mound distance was established in 1893, according to Elias. The lefty struck out the side in the first, allowing only Nolan Arenado’s two-out single. Pomeranz (2-8) has 31 strikeouts in four career starts against Colorado.

The left-hander hadn’t allowed an earned run over his two previous home starts — 10 innings with 12 strikeouts — but took his first loss to the Rockies in seven career outings and four starts, despite his sixth career double-digit strikeout game. He last struck out 11 on May 25, 2017, with Boston against the Rangers.

Joe Panik was thrown out at the plate 8-6-2 to end the seventh trying to score from first on Mike Yastrzemski’s double. The Giants challenged and the play was confirmed in 1 minute, 57 seconds.

Jairo Diaz and Scott Oberg each pitched a scoreless inning before Wade Davis finished the six-hitter for his 10th save in 12 opportunities.

The Giants, who had won six straight series openers, lost for the fifth time in seven games. Colorado won for just the second time in five games at San Francisco, which was shut out for the ninth time.

Alex Dickerson went 1 for 3 with a strikeout in his first home game since being acquired by the Giants from the Padres on June 10. He singled in the first then stole his first base moments later.

Colorado’s Pat Valaika, in his third 2019 stint with the Rockies, was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts and is now hitless in his last 30 at-bats since a double on April 8.

BULLPEN BLANKS

San Francisco’s bullpen has a 30-inning scoreless streak in the last seven home games against the Rockies.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: CF Ian Desmond was out of the lineup with what manager Bud Black would only call a “lower-half issue.” When asked for more specifics, Black said he’s sore on “both sides,” and had no idea he was describing the condition secretively like it’s done in hockey. Desmond is expected to start Tuesday night against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner. “He’s fine,” Black said.

Giants: SS Brandon Crawford and 1B Brandon Belt each got a day off, with Donovan Solano playing short and Pablo Sandoval first. Belt came in to pinch-hit in the fifth then stayed in the game playing left field. Manager Bruce Bochy also plans to give 2B Panik a break sometime in the next few games as the Giants play a stretch of 20 games in as many days. ... OF Steven Duggar is swinging a bat and doing baseball activities and should begin a rehab assignment soon as he works to return from a strained lower back.

UP NEXT

RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez, on the taxi squad, comes up from Triple-A Albuquerque to make his 14th career start and 18th appearance. It will be his first major league start since 2016 with Texas.

Bumgarner (3-7, 4.28) looks to bounce back after allowing a season-high six runs and 10 hits in 3 2-3 innings Thursday at Dodger Stadium for his shortest outing of 2019.

