The Braves are 19-9 in home games. Atlanta has slugged .488, the highest in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .644 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.
The Red Sox are 11-16 in road games. Boston leads the American League in hitting with a .264 batting average, Alex Verdugo leads the team with an average of .315.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 55 RBIs and is batting .330.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs and is batting .271.
INJURIES: Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Max Fried: (ankle).
Red Sox: Andrew Triggs: (nerve irritation), Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Yairo Munoz: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.