The Braves finished 16-14 in road games in 2020. Atlanta hit .268 as a team with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 130 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Cubs: Brandon Workman: (covid-19), Dan Winkler: (covid-19), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: (illness).
Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (fingers), Max Fried: (hamstring), Cristian Pache: (groin).
