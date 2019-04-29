Colorado Rockies (13-15, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (15-14, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Colorado will meet at Miller Park Monday.

The Brewers are 8-6 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 54 home runs this season, second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 14, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Rockies are 8-8 on the road. Colorado is slugging .416 as a unit. David Dahl leads the team with a slugging percentage of .581. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 14 home runs and has 33 RBIs. Mike Moustakas has 12 hits and is batting .324 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 20 RBIs and is batting .279. Charlie Blackmon has 18 hits and is batting .400 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 2-8, .209 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rockies: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (lower back).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 10-day IL (finger), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.