Cubs: Placed CF Ian Happ (bruised ribs) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 4. Happ was out of the lineup for the fourth consecutive game after being taken from the field in a cart following a collision with 2B Nico Hoerner during Sunday’s loss at Cincinnati. ... The Cubs selected the contract of OF Nick Martini from Iowa. Martini, from suburban Crystal Lake, pinch hit for Davies in the seventh and flied out.