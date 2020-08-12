BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
The Dodgers went 51-25 in division play in 2019. Los Angeles hit .257 as a team with 3.7 extra base hits per game and 302 total doubles last season.
The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego hit .238 as a team and averaged 2.9 extra base hits per game last season.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. The season series is tied 2-2.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Alex Wood: (shoulder), Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Corey Seager: (lower back).
Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
