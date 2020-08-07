BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.
The Padres went 31-45 in division games in 2019. San Diego averaged 7.9 hits per game last season and totaled 219 home runs as a team.
The Diamondbacks went 38-38 in division games in 2019. Arizona hit .252 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. San Diego leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (lat), Eric Hosmer: (gastritis).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
