Cardinals: LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (lower back tightness) threw a bullpen session before the game and gave a thumbs up to reporters as he exited the field. If there are no complications, Kim could start Tuesday night against Miami ... OF Justin Williams (neck stiffness) went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored in two rehab appearances over the weekend for Triple-A Memphis. He is eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list on Monday.