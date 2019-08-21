New York Mets’ Juan Lagares hits a single during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — J.D. Davis lined an RBI single with two outs that capped a two-run rally in the 10th inning and the New York Mets, helped moments earlier by a huge Cleveland mental lapse, beat the Indians 4-3 Wednesday night.

All-Star reliever Brad Hand’s failure to cover first base on a potential game-ending double-play grounder cost Cleveland. Davis made the Indians pay with his first career game-ending hit.

The Mets won their fourth in a row and for the 20th time in 25 games, moving a season-high six over .500. It was their 12th win in the last 13 at Citi Field — they have more home games down the stretch than any team in the majors.

New York also improved baseball’s best interleague record this year to 14-5, winning for the second straight day in a matchup of playoff contenders.

Cleveland leads the AL wild-card race and has played well on the road lately. But the Indians have won only once while visiting the Mets — that was in 2004 at Shea Stadium, with CC Sabathia getting the victory.

Carlos Santana hit a solo home run with two outs in the Cleveland 10th off Luis Avilan (4-1) for a 3-2 lead.

Amed Rosario opened the Mets 10th with a double off Hand (6-4). Rosario moved to third on a sacrifice by Joe Panik, and an intentional walk to Pete Alonso put runners at the corners.

Michael Conforto followed with a sharp grounder to Santana at first base. Rather than try to get Rosario at the plate, Santana opted to go for a double play, and he had the time to do it.

Santana zipped a throw to star shortstop Francisco Lindor, who was in perfect position to make a relay. But no one was covering first — Hand initially watched the play, then inexplicably broke toward the plate as the tying run scored.

Wilson Ramos got an infield single, extending his hitting streak to 15 games, and Davis lined a drive that bounced to the wall in left. Hand has blown five of 34 save chances.

Both teams used five relievers — the Mets were forced to go to the bullpen early when starter Marcus Stroman exited after four innings because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Stroman had an MRI and manager Mickey Callaway said the Mets aren’t concerned at this point.

Blanked on one hit for four innings, the Mets scored twice in the fifth on RBI doubles by Juan Lagares and pinch-hitter Luis Guillorme.

Yasiel Puig had an RBI grounder in the third and Jose Ramirez tripled home the tying run in the Cleveland sixth.

Indians starter Adam Plutko pitched six effective innings, the same as he did last week when Cleveland opened its extended trip to New York with a blowout win at Yankee Stadium.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: RHP Dan Otero (shoulder inflammation) threw 29 pitches for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday night. “That was good to see,” manager Terry Francona said. ... RHP Carlos Carrasco (leukemia) is set to pitch one inning for Double-A Akron on Thursday.

Mets: OF-INF Jeff McNeil (hamstring strain) fielded grounders and is swinging the bat. He’s eligible to come off the injured list this weekend. Callaway says it hasn’t been decided if McNeil will need a minor league rehab assignment. ... 2B Robinson Cano (torn hamstring) took early batting practice and fielded grounders. If he’s OK, he’ll run before Thursday night’s game.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 1.50 ERA) makes his fifth major league start. He has gone at least six innings and allowed no more than two earned runs in each outing so far, including last weekend at Yankee Stadium.

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (8-6, 3.86) has made a career-best seven straight quality starts. He pitches against Cleveland for the first time, though he has faced Carlos Santana (4 for 9), Yasiel Puig (1 for 10) and Franmil Reyes (3 for 5 with a homer).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.