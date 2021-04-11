The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander retired Tyler Naquin on a strikeout to end the inning.
The Diamondbacks lead 7-0 in the seventh.
Weaver is trying to bounce back from a tough 2020 season when he led the National League with nine losses and had a 6.58 ERA.
