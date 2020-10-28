Strange-Gordon appeared in 141 games in 2018, 117 in 2019 and played in just 33 of 60 games this season. He hit .266 in his three seasons with the Mariners but his on-base percentage was under .300 in two of his three seasons.
Seattle will pay a $1 million buyout.
Strange-Gordon, 32, has also spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami in his career.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.