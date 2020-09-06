The Mets are 12-16 against NL East opponents. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .348, good for first in the majors. Michael Conforto leads the team with a mark of .423.
The Phillies are 16-8 against NL East Division opponents. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .337, good for third in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .423.
TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 48 hits and has 25 RBIs.
J.T. Realmuto leads the Phillies with nine home runs and has 26 RBIs.
INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.