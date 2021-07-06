DeGrom, 7-2 with a record-low 0.95 ERA, had been scheduled to start against left-hander Brett Anderson (2-5, 4.69). New York had planned to have deGrom start the final game before the break on Sunday but is not likely to use him on short rest.
DeGrom was rescheduled to start Wednesday’s opener against Milwaukee All-Star Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.41), who will remain on his original day.
Anderson will start the second again against a Mets pitched not yet announced.
The tarp was put on the field Tuesday shortly after the Brewers ended batting practice. At 6:15 p.m., a message flashed on the scoreboard warning fans to take cover due to the imminent arrival of severe weather.
Torrential thunderstorms arrived shortly thereafter and only intermittently let up. At least twice, the grounds crew walked on to the tarp to sweep off the water just as the rain increased.
Mets owner Steven Cohen tweeted throughout the delay.
After offering a handful of reassurances the game would be played, including a tweet expressing hope the weather would “improve between 8-9pm” — Cohen tweeted the news of the cancellation at 9:40 p.m.
“We tried but weather didn’t cooperate,” Cohen wrote. “I can control some things but that isn’t one of them.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports