Cubs: IF/OF Kris Bryant (right hand), who exited Tuesday’s game one inning after he was hit by Taijuan Walker’s pitch, did not play. Manager David Ross said before the game Bryant felt better and was expected to take swings in the batting cage. ... RHP Dillon Maples (right triceps) was placed on the 10-day IL. ... C P.J. Higgins (right forearm strain) was shifted to the 60-day IL to make room for Stock. Ross said tests revealed a significant injury for Higgins, who was hurt while making a throw against the San Diego Padres on June 9.