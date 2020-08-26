The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2019. New York pitchers struck out 9.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.24.
The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami pitchers struck out 8.5 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.74.
The teams meet for the eighth time this season. New York leads the season series 5-3.
INJURIES: Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Andres Gimenez: (undisclosed), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).
Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).
