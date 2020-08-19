BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins square off against the New York Mets on Wednesday.
The Marlins finished 24-52 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. Miami averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting .241 as a team.
The Mets went 40-36 in division games in 2019. New York hit .257 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last season.
The teams meet for the fifth time this season. New York leads the season series 4-1.
INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (undisclosed), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Richard Bleier: (left tricep), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (undisclosed).
Mets: Michael Wacha: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), David Peterson: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (neck), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).
