Mets: RHP Corey Oswalt (right knee inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and replaced on the active roster by RHP Robert Stock. … RHP Carlos Carrasco (right hamstring) threw a 20-pitch batting practice session Tuesday. Manager Luis Rojas said Carrasco was excited by his progress and hoped to throw batting practice again this weekend. … 3B J.D. Davis (left hand) is nearing a return, but Rojas said with the All-Star break starting Monday, Davis will likely remain on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse for at least the next several days.