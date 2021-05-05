Cardinals: RF Dylan Carlson was removed the fifth inning with a bruised right shin. He fouled off a pitch in his at-bat in the inning. ... RHP Miles Mikolas (right shoulder) was scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Wednesday night in a start for Memphis against visiting Durham. Mikolas, who missed the 2020 season (right forearm strain) and was placed on the 10-day injured list on March 28.