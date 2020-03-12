That’s it for the baseball descriptions for now.

Hope it holds us all for a while — like until mid-April (dream on) or May 1 (with luck) or June 1 (my date in the office pool). If the next baseball we watch from a seat in the stands is in 2021, then we may all be under a mountain of misery so high we’ll say, “Baseball? What’s that?”

Like sports leagues across America, as well as countless other businesses, MLB suspended its operations indefinitely on Thursday. The rest of spring training is canceled, as well as the first two weeks of the regular season — the whole sport put into suspended animation until further notice due to covid-19.

As we know too well, that’s not the name and number of a rookie, but the ID of a pandemic virus that, if stifled early, is bad, but if neglected until it explodes exponentially might be catastrophic.

“This is a nasty little bug,” said Nats pitcher and union player rep Max Scherzer. “Everybody in the clubhouse is talking about it. No one lives underneath a rock. We’re all getting a crash course in what contagion is and with how rapidly it’s moving. … We see the projections of what’s going to happen in this country; we’re on the verge of something big here. That’s just what the experts are saying.”

Like the estimates of how rapidly cases of the coronavirus can double, if it isn’t contained or at least mitigated?

“Yes. It’s crazy,” Scherzer said. “You realize this can continue to double and we’re very cognizant, as athletes with how much contact we have with different people … we could be at the forefront of being at the transmission of this.”

Often, the common sense of athletes, who live amid constant instant reality testing, puts the pontification of politicians, who can spin indefinitely, to shame.

“We want to make sure we aren’t a catalyst for spreading the virus,” said relief pitcher Sean Doolittle. “The unknown is what’s so scary. Maybe I watch too many dystopian movies. But look at Italy. They went from three cases to 9,000 in three weeks. Now the whole country is just about shut down.

“I don’t know the answers. I’m just a left-handed relief pitcher. But we do need to listen to the scientists and doctors. These days, we don’t seem to respect them as much as we used to, but we should now,” added Doolittle. “This isn’t the time to be using our ‘Conspiracy Brain.’”

MLB probably needed the example, and perhaps the societal pressure, of watching many sports take decisive action to slow down coronavirus on Wednesday, including the NBA suspending its season indefinitely.

Even if baseball was a beat slow, it made the right call. But don’t bother giving the sport too much credit. The NBA and NHL are nearing their playoffs next money — the highlight, and the moneymaker of their entire season.

Baseball is the only sport that could miss a month, or two months, of games and barely be the worse for it — except in the wallet. In ’81, the owners forced the players to strike and 38 percent of the entire MLB schedule — 713 games from June 12 until August 10, almost exactly two months — was canceled.

Many of us wailed at the time. But in hindsight, few missed those games — or at least not for very long. The Los Angeles Dodgers still fly the flag they won that year in the World Series. Oh, it was a weird, deformed, chopped-up split-season. Some teams played only 103 games and the Giants played the most, 111. But the record book still shows Mike Schmidt as N.L. MVP and Fernando Valenzuela, in the season of Fernandomania, as both the rookie of the year and Cy Young winner.

Suspending spring training operations, as opposed to playing games in empty ballparks, is the sensible choice because it acknowledges the virtual impossibility of starting the regular season on time at a moment in U.S. history when New York City — site of the Nats opening game — has banned gatherings of more than 250 people.

The entire world is in a tough spot, figuring how best to combat and minimize the damage caused by the novel coronavirus. Few countries, institutions or individuals will have easy — even relatively easy — decisions to make. Even fewer will be, in any sense, lucky. However, MLB may get off as lightly as any entity.

Who wants to go to a baseball game in late March or the early weeks of April? It’s often cold or rains. Players hate it. Fans pay — which is the whole point.

“They’ve talked about [shortening the season] for years,” said Nationals Manager Dave Martinez. Would a season with 132 or 142 games, not 162, be long enough to provide a legitimate winner? “I would think so,” said Martinez.

If necessary, 100-to-110, like ’81, would suffice, if it was absolutely necessary. Meanwhile, we can stick pins in covid-19 dolls and wish it a speedy, warm-weather demise — one possibility, though perhaps not the most likely.

How long would it take for MLB to ramp back up to full speed? Probably only about 10 days. In ’81, a labor settlement was reached on July 31, a hurry-up All-Star Game was played on Aug. 9 and the regular season resumed Aug. 10.

For fans in at least one city — Washington — beginning the season at a later date, with normal Opening Day pomp, would be especially sweet whenever as opposed to trying to play every scheduled game, but in empty stadiums.

“It’d be almost unimaginable to think of celebrating winning the World Series in an empty park — without your fans,” said Doolittle. “And the ring ceremony the next game — you want everybody there or it’s just not the same.”

Even a fanatical perfectionist like Scherzer gives little thought to his own baseball conditioning regime compared to the public’s health.

“You’re dealing with a highly contagious disease here and what effect that has on our families, how that affects fans, how that affects everybody that’s in this complex,” said Scherzer. “We’re going to follow the experts in how we want to handle the situation.”

By a pointed coincidence, it turned out that a passenger on a flight that landed Wednesday night at Palm Beach Airport, minutes from the Nats’ complex, had been traveling while, tests showed, infected with the coronavirus.

“That shows you how rapidly this situation is unfolding,” said Scherzer. “We are seeing a worse-case scenario play out nationally, right in front of our eyes.”

Also on Thursday, Patrick Corbin, who won both the N.L. pennant-clinching game and Game 7 of the World Series, looked sharp in four scoreless innings. Sorry, just thought we might need that — a familiar name with references to the wonderful doings by these Nats just five months ago. Maybe it’ll help tide us over.

The whole idea throughout sports at this moment is to trade a big chunk of inconvenience and disappointment now in hopes of getting the shortest, least vicious possible version of a pandemic. In baseball, there are trades you love to make. Other unpleasant ones are forced upon you by circumstance.

This was the right deal for baseball — and the rest of our sports to make now. That doesn’t mean we can’t hate it. For many of us, this is the best time of year in sports with spring training, March Madness, NBA and NHL playoffs, MLB Opening Day and the Masters. Now, they all look like an art gallery full of slashed paintings.