Dietrich was limited to a backup role when Gennett returned from a severe groin injury on June 28. He managed only two homers in the second half of the season.

The Reds also invited infielder Blake Trahan to camp. He played 11 games for the Reds in 2018, batting .214, and spent last season with Triple-A Louisville. He was a third-round pick in 2015.

Reds pitcher and catchers have their first workout on Saturday. The first full-squad workout is next Tuesday.

