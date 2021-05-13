Giants: 1B Brandon Belt (left side tightness) was a late scratch. He has four home runs and 10 RBIs through 10 games in May. … SS Brandon Crawford was unavailable after feeling effects following a COVID-19 vaccination. … LHP Jose Alvarez (left ankle sprain) was placed on the 10-day injured list after being hurt in a weight room accident Tuesday. … OF/1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (left oblique strain) was activated from the 10-day IL and took Belt’s place in the lineup, striking out in all four plate appearances. … 2B Donovan Solano (right calf strain) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday or Sunday.