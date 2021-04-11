The Giants finished 18-22 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Francisco averaged 8.9 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 107 total doubles last year.
The Rockies finished 17-23 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Colorado pitchers had a WHIP of 1.49 last season while striking out 6.6 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the second time this year. San Francisco leads the season series 2-0.
INJURIES: Giants: Alex Wood: (back), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.