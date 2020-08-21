BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.
The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.80.
The Reds went 33-43 in division play in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last season.
The teams meet for the first time this year. St. Louis leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow), Matt Wieters: (toe).
Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.