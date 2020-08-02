The Tigers went 22-59 on their home field in 2019. Detroit averaged 8.2 hits per game last season while batting .240 as a team.
The Reds finished 34-47 in road games in 2019. Cincinnati hit .244 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 227 total home runs last year.
The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Detroit leads the season series 3-1.
INJURIES: Tigers: Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Cameron Maybin: (quad).
Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).
