Chicago White Sox (36-37, third in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (40-36, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Odrisamer Despaigne (0-2, 8.71 ERA, 2.13 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (8-4, 4.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

The Rangers are 26-15 on their home turf. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .330 is eighth in the league. Shin-Soo Choo leads the lineup with an OBP of .386.

The White Sox are 16-20 on the road. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by James McCann with a mark of .382. The White Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Kelvin Herrera recorded his third victory and Zack Collins went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Shawn Kelley registered his second loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Choo leads the Rangers with 33 extra base hits and is batting .287. Elvis Andrus is 10-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 36 extra base hits and has 54 RBIs. Eloy Jimenez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-6, .225 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: 10-day IL (biceps), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

