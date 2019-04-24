Detroit Tigers (12-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-15, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyson Ross (1-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Tigers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will sweep the series over Boston with a win.

The Red Sox are 3-5 in home games. The Boston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.65. David Price leads the team with a 3.75 ERA.

The Tigers are 6-5 on the road. Detroit has hit 13 home runs this season, last in the MLB. Niko Goodrum leads them with two while slugging .463.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with 12 extra base hits and is batting .250. Xander Bogaerts is 10-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Goodrum leads the Tigers with two home runs and has eight RBIs. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .212 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (right elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Blaine Hardy: 10-day IL (left forearm strain), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

