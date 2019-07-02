Detroit Tigers (27-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (5-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (4-7, 6.12 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 83 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central rivals Chicago and Detroit will square off at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox are 20-15 against AL Central opponents. Chicago has slugged .408 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a .528 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 12-20 against division opponents. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and is batting .268. James McCann is 10-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 34 RBIs and is batting .299. JaCoby Jones is 11-for-37 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .238 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.