Cleveland Indians (34-33, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-40, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Adam Plutko (2-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) Tigers: Ryan Carpenter (1-3, 7.89 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Cleveland are set to begin a three-game series.

The Tigers are 12-14 against the rest of their division. Detroit has hit 56 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the team with eight, averaging one every 20.9 at-bats.

The Indians are 14-16 on the road. Cleveland’s lineup has 80 home runs this season, Carlos Santana leads them with 14 homers. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 65 hits and has 23 RBIs. Jones is 13-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Santana leads the Indians with 14 home runs and is batting .286. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .261 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Indians: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 10-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Jeimer Candelario: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 10-day IL (arm), Mike Clevinger: 60-day IL (back), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jason Kipnis: day-to-day (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.