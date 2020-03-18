The 22-year-old Wentz was a non-roster invitee at big league spring training this year. He is the No. 8 prospect in the Detroit organization, according to rankings on mlb.com.
Detroit acquired him last July 31 in the deal that sent reliever Shane Greene to Atlanta. He was 7-8 with a 4.20 ERA in 25 starts at Double-A last year.
