Seattle Mariners (49-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (35-81, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (12-9, 4.25 ERA) Tigers: Edwin Jackson (2-5, 9.35 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 16-42 in home games. Detroit ranks last in the majors in hitting with a .236 batting average, Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an average of .284.

The Mariners are 22-35 in road games. Seattle has hit 189 home runs this season, sixth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 26, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats. The Mariners won the last meeting 11-6. Zac Grotz earned his first victory and Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with three home runs and six RBIs for Seattle. Matthew Boyd took his ninth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Goodrum leads the Tigers with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .415. JaCoby Jones is 4-for-15 with a double, a triple, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 26 home runs and has 67 RBIs. Seager is 12-for-33 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .283 batting average, 6.98 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Mariners: 2-8, .195 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: (neck), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), Christin Stewart: (concussion), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Jeimer Candelario: (thumb), Grayson Greiner: (back).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.