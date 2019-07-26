Detroit Tigers (30-68, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (43-63, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-8, 5.02 ERA) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 5.37 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mariners are 23-32 in home games. Seattle has hit 172 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 25, averaging one every 12.5 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 17-32 away from home. Detroit ranks last in the league in hitting with a .232 batting average, Nicholas Castellanos leads the team with an average of .281. The Mariners won the last meeting 10-2. Wade LeBlanc earned his sixth victory and Tim Beckham went 1-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Drew VerHagen registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 107 hits and is batting .273. J.P. Crawford is 8-for-35 with four doubles, a triple and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with 10 home runs and is batting .242. Niko Goodrum is 10-for-33 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .264 batting average, 5.59 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Tigers: 1-9, .205 batting average, 6.36 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Domingo Santana: day-to-day (elbow), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back), Dee Gordon: 10-day IL (quad).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (back), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (finger), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 60-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.