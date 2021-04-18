The Athletics went 22-10 at home in 2020. Oakland hit 71 total home runs and averaged 7.2 hits per game last year.
The Tigers went 11-20 away from home in 2020. Detroit pitchers struck out 7.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.
The teams meet for the fourth time this year. Oakland leads the season series 3-0.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).
Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.