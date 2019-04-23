Detroit Tigers (10-10, third in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (9-13, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-2, 3.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (0-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Detroit Tigers for a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Red Sox are 3-3 on their home turf. The Boston pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.66. David Price leads the team with a 3.75 ERA.

The Tigers are 4-5 on the road. Detroit has hit 11 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Niko Goodrum leads the team with two while slugging .508.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with seven home runs and has 14 RBIs. Andrew Benintendi is 12-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

Goodrum leads the Tigers with eight RBIs and is batting .279. Christin Stewart is 11-for-35 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .253 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Red Sox Injuries: Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (right elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Eduardo Nunez: 10-day IL (back), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye), Marco Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Tigers Injuries: Matt Moore: 10-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Christin Stewart: 10-day IL (quad), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad).

