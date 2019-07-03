Detroit Tigers (27-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42, third in the AL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Daniel Norris (2-7, 4.62 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers will square off in a doubleheader Wednesday.

The White Sox are 20-15 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .311, led by McCann with a mark of .377.

The Tigers are 12-20 against the rest of their division. Detroit’s team on-base percentage of .288 is last in the league. Cabrera leads the club with an OBP of .362. The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Lopez secured his second victory and Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Boyd took his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 home runs and has 60 RBIs. McCann is 10-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with 83 hits and is batting .275. Niko Goodrum is 9-for-35 with three doubles and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .238 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.