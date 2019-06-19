Detroit Tigers (26-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-40, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-4, 5.93 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-4, 5.93 ERA, LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pirates are 13-19 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .260 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .353.

The Tigers are 15-19 on the road. Detroit has hit 58 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. JaCoby Jones leads the club with eight, averaging one every 22.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 20 home runs and is batting .319. Starling Marte is 12-for-40 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Castellanos leads the Tigers with 31 extra base hits and is slugging .432. Jones is 7-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .276 batting average, 5.51 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: 10-day IL (hamstring), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 60-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.