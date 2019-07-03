Detroit Tigers (27-52, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (39-42, third in the AL Central)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 0.00 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-0, 3.60 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Detroit Tigers for a doubleheader Wednesday.

The White Sox are 20-15 against the rest of their division. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .311, led by James McCann with a mark of .377.

The Tigers are 15-23 in road games. Detroit ranks last in the league in hitting with a .230 batting average, Miguel Cabrera leads the team with an average of .299. The White Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Reynaldo Lopez secured his second victory and Welington Castillo went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Chicago. Matthew Boyd registered his second loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 39 extra base hits and is batting .268. McCann is 10-for-34 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

JaCoby Jones leads the Tigers with nine home runs and is batting .250. Brandon Dixon is 4-for-33 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .270 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .238 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Dylan Covey: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 10-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: 10-day IL (ankle), Welington Castillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Daniel Norris: day-to-day (groin), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.