The Twins are 15-13 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 54 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Nelson Cruz leads them with 13, averaging one every 10.5 at-bats.
The Tigers are 8-14 in division play. The Detroit offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jonathan Schoop leads the team with an average of .308.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 20 extra base hits and is batting .230.
Schoop leads the Tigers with 41 hits and is batting .308.
INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Luis Arraez: (ankle), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), C.J. Cron: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
