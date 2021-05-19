Mitch Haniger has come closest to a hit for the Mariners. Haniger hit a deep flyball to the wall in center field in the fourth inning, and was robbed of a hit by a diving stop from third baseman Jeimer Candelario leading off the seventh. The ball was recorded at 108 mph off Haniger’s bat, but Candelario snagged the one-hopper and made a strong throw to first base.
Turnbull has thrown 84 pitches, 56 for strikes. He’s never pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts.
Seattle was no-hit earlier this month by Baltimore’s John Means and Cleveland’s Zach Plesac threatened to toss a no-no last week against the Mariners before it was broken up in the eighth inning.
Detroit leads 2-0.
