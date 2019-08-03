Chicago White Sox (47-60, third in the AL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (57-52, third in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-1, 6.35 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-2, 3.72 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox travel to Citizens Bank Park to take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies are 33-25 in home games. Philadelphia has slugged .419 this season. Jay Bruce leads the club with a .546 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The White Sox are 20-32 on the road. The Chicago offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .310. The White Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Josh Osich earned his first victory and Jose Abreu went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Roman Quinn took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 72 RBIs and is batting .248. Cesar Hernandez has 14 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 23 home runs and is batting .262. Adam Engel is 5-for-28 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 2-8, .198 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Pat Neshek: 60-day IL (hamstring), Adam Morgan: 10-day IL (hip), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee), Jay Bruce: 10-day IL (oblique), Brad Miller: 10-day IL (hip).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Carson Fulmer: day-to-day (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).

