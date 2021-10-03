Zimmerman, who turned 37 on Tuesday, says he hasn’t made up his mind whether he’ll retire or be back in 2022. But when the first draft pick in Nationals history, and owner of most of the team’s significant career hitting records, stepped to the plate in the second inning for his initial at-bat Sunday, the crowd greeted him with a loud and lengthy standing ovation. Then, in the top of the eighth, he was removed from the game to another ovation, got a slow procession of hugs from teammates and manager Davey Martinez, blew a kiss toward his wife, Heather, who was in the stands, and patted his chest. When Alex Avila, 34, left in the top of the eighth, removed after taking the field with his full catcher’s gear, he also was embraced by other Nationals players and Martinez and saluted by the crowd. Avila has announced he is retiring after 11 seasons in the majors.